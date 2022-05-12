Thane: Case registered against 4 persons involved in forging documents for getting compensation

A case has been registered at Ulhasnagar Central Police Station against the four persons for submitting fake documents in the name of the deceased person and applying for compensation. The four accused had forged the inheritance documents and claimed Rs 47,27,944 and thus cheated the government and the original land heirs. A similar case has been registered earlier in the land acquisition case of the Kushwali dam.

Land acquisition work for the construction of the Kushwali dam at the gate of Ambernath taluka has been going on for the last few days. In the process of land acquisition, some persons had tried to evade payment by submitting fake documents in the name of the land owner a few months back. The case was registered at Ulhasnagar Central Police Station. Something similar has happened again.

In the process of land acquisition of Kushvali Dam, the original heirs of Survey Number 15/1, 19, 15/2, 12/1 A and 11/2 who have already died, but in order to get compensation for the land acquisition of his land, four unidentified persons personally named him as Nama Halya Patil, Shankar Hal Patil Narayan Nama Mhatre and Rama Dharma Bangar and forged documents. Submitting those documents the four unidentified persons submitted an application to the sub-divisional office for compensation for land acquisition and laundered Rs 47,24,944.

Madhukar Kad, Senior Police Inspector, Ulhasnagar Central Police Station speaking with FPJ correspondent said, "The four unidentified persons forged documents to claim compensation against the land of the original owners who have already died. The investigation is underway and nothing more can be said about the case as of now."

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 10:34 PM IST