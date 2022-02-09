Thane: Case against 11 people for threatening man to sell his land

Police have registered a case against a local politician and 10 others were allegedly attacking and threatening a man to sell his land here in Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday.

The victim in his police complaint said the accused armed with bamboo sticks came to his house in Pimpri village on February 3 and asked him to sell his 284 acre land to a person specified by them.

But, when the victim refused to do so, they allegedly beat him up and his two sons, an official from Shil-Daighar police station said.

The victim later approached the police who registered a case against the 11 accused on Tuesday, the official said.

No arrest has been made so far, he said, adding that a probe is on into the case.

ALSO READ Mumbai: Fate of 672 Patra Chawl tenants hangs in balance as groundbreaking ceremony postponed

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 02:38 PM IST