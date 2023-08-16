Thane Can Ensure A 22% Reduction In Its Annual Greenhouse Emissions By 2025-26

representational image |

Thane can reduce its annual greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 22% in the next three years, through an effective set of action points that can be implemented, revealed a latest report by the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA).

Report gives insight into 15 of India’s smart cities

The report - ‘State of Cities: Towards Low Carbon and Resilient Pathways’, published by NIUA under the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, in partnership with International Council for Local Environmental Initiatives (ICLEI) South Asia, gives an insight into 15 of India’s smart cities, and their future challenges and pathways in terms of climate resilience, which includes mitigation of GHG.

GHG in the Earth’s atmosphere traps heat and contributes to the greenhouse effect, leading to global warming.

“The report is a first of its kind, which not only underscores the urgent need for resilient climate action but also highlights the crucial role they play in attracting investments for low carbon transitions. It serves as a guidebook for Indian cities, enabling them to navigate the complexities of sustainable urban development and make informed decisions that will shape a greener, more resilient future,” said Hitesh Vaidya, Director, NIUA.

Thane has GHG emissions of 2.29 million tCO 2 e

As per the report, Thane has GHG emissions of 2.29 million tCO 2 e (metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent), uses 13.06 million GigaJoule (GJ) energy and consumes 1,677 million kWh electricity annually. When it comes to consumption in Thane city, residential buildings consume the highest energy (47%), and are also the highest GHG contributors (43%). In terms of the amount of energy consumed by the local government, its GHG emissions profile puts transport as the highest energy guzzler (36.9%), but the highest emissions contributor (47.8%) is public sector buildings. The report’s projections for Thane till 2025-26 are increased average minimum temperature, and average rainfall for the district.

The report has listed action points to ensure that Thane, with its economy mainly based on consumer related services including hospitality and IT industry, reduces its emissions by 22% within 2025-26. To get there, all the buildings (residential, commercial, industrial) must use rooftop solar and solar water heaters, evaluate integration of District Cooling Systems and conduct energy audits for retrofits. There must be green building designs for high-rises, and deployment of solar PV and solar water heating systems at hotels and hospitals.

Ways to reduce greenhouse emissions

The transport sector could look at developing an electric mobility framework, introduce electric buses with solar photovoltaic charging facilities at depots, and replace the existing diesel bus fleet with CNG buses. There must also be a speedy application of EV for intermediate public transport modes of transport. In the area of waste management, the administration can look at 600 tonnes per day (TPD) waste to energy and 2 TPD plastic waste to fuel plants, scientific closure of landfills and development of a solar farm, and decentralised bio methanation and composting plants for organic waste processing. There should also be a city-wide scale-up of energy efficient street-lighting.

Municipal Buildings can reduce heat ingress through urban cooling measures and implement Solar PV systems to meet energy demand. Water and wastewater departments can adopt renewable energy systems at water supply and sewage treatment facilities.

