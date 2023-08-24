Thane Businesswoman Is Runner-Up Of Mrs Indian Queen of Substance 2023

Ujwala-Galande-Patil wins runner-Up Spot | FPJ

Thane: Thane-based businesswoman Ujwala Galande-Patil became the runner-up title in the "Mrs India Queen of Substance 2023" competition in Delhi. Ujwala's success has earned her respect in Thane city.

The three-day competition was recently concluded at ITC hotel in New Delhi. Every year this national competition is organized for married women from all over India. 34 contestants from all over the country participated in this competition. Contestants from Australia, Kenya, Switzerland and other countries also participated.

Who is Ujwala Galande-Patil?

Ujwala Galande-Patil has been working as a professional in the field of construction for more than fifteen years and had worked tirelessly for this competition.

Married women from various fields like health, tech, journalism and teaching participated in this competition. Ujwala was felicitated by bollywood actors Kunal Kapoor and Aman Verma who crowned her as the runner-up.

Attributes success to family and friends

Ujwala Galande-Patil while speaking with the media said that, "My husband, children, mother-in-law, parents, brothers-in-law, friends, mentors and relatives who have supported me in this difficult journey have played a very important role."

In Thane too Patil was felicitated by dignitaries from various fields like social, political, educational, sports and cultural.

