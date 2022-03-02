Thane: Businessman cheated to a tune of Rs 40 lakhs on pretext of good returns on investment

The Wagle Estate police in Thane had registered a cheating case against an unknown person for cheating a businessman to a tune of Rs 40 lakhs. The police said the accused took the cash on the pretext of giving 25 per cent profit for investment in the share market.

The police said the complainant has been identified as Rohit Rati (32), a businessman from the Wagle Estate in Thane.

Rati in his statement to police said the cheating took place in-between January 25, 2022, to till date. "Rati claims the unknown fraudster approached him on his telegram user id. After sharing the details about the investment, he assured him of giving returns of 25 per cent profit on the investment. On different occasions Rati paid a total amount of Rs 40 lakhs," said a police officer.

The police said when Rati started asking and checking the details about the investment, he was not getting any response from the accused. "However, assuming that he is been cheated he started asking to return the amount. After getting confirmation about the cheating he then approached the police to register a cheating case," said a police officer.

A case has been registered at Wagle Estate police station under section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian penal code and relevant section of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

"We have registered a case and have started the investigation. With the help of userid and bank account details we are trying to trace the accused," said a police officer.

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 10:20 PM IST