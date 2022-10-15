Thane builders hoping to sell 10,000 units during Diwali

Unsplash

Thane: Builders riding on the good response received during Dussehra are now eyeing to cash in on Diwali festivities. The builders in Thane are hoping to sell 10,000 units during Diwali.

Around 500 flats collectively worth Rs 600 crore were booked in Thane city during Dussehra. The MCHI-Thane president Jitendra Mehta said that people are coming ahead to buy homes after Covid-19 and in Diwali as builders are giving a lot of offers the home-buyers will go for it.

Speaking with FPJ Jitendra Mehta said, "Like Dussehra, we all are hopeful that demand will pick up once again during Diwali. We are expecting at least a booking of 10,000 residential units during the festival. "

Sunil Fulwadiya, an estate consultant from Thane said, "We received lots of enquiries for flats of known builders in Thane like Lodha, Rustomjee, JVM Spaces, Hiranandani and others. As there has been no major rise in property prices and they are stable for the last year. Also, the rate of interest of the bank has not increased a lot. Home buyers who were awaiting a decline in property prices have started buying homes considering that rates will not go down."

Amar Bansode, another real estate consultant from Thane said, " As the state government has eased almost all the restrictions during festivals and people have started going out in search of homes and that too big one because after Covid-19 people started searching an options to have space for work at home. The properties between Rs 50 lakh to one crore are in demand. We have already received 10 enquiries for flats costing Rs 50 lakh for Diwali."

Jitendra Mehta further said, "As Thane is getting good prominence from many home buyers. Also due to the greenery and many other facilities coming up in the city, the people are excited to buy homes and Diwali is considered to be the auspicious day for the purchase of homes."