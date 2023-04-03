Thane: Builder Gopal Narang, gangster booked for threatening MLA Pratap Sarnaik's supporters

The Vartak Nagar police in Thane registered a case against one gangster and a developer and one unknown person for threatening Shiv-Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik supporters by showing guns in Thane on Saturday.

Construction of a building is underway by developer Gopal Narang on the site of Indian Smelting (Birla) in the Lokmanyanagar area of Thane. On Saturday, 50 to 60 Shiv Sainiks, led by Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik, former corporator Purvesh Sarnaik and Asha Dongre, along with Shiv Sena division head Santosh Dhamale, protested to demand that the locals get jobs here and that Thane workers should get houses on the lines of mill workers in Mumbai."

Sadashiv Nikam, senior police inspector, at Vartak Nagar police station said, "The Shiv-Sainiks protested against developer Narang by raising slogans. After this protest, when the Shiv-Sena's division head Santosh Dhamale was leaving with the Shiv-Sainiks the gangster Dhananjay Singh and an unknown person aged between 30 and 35 years, who was with him, abused the Shiv Sainiks at the behest of developer Gopal Narang.

Gangster abuses Dhamale, takes out his gun

When Dhamale asked explanation from Dhananjay Singh, the unknown accused who was with him rushed and abused him. Also, Dhananjay Singh took out his gun and threatened the Shiv Sainiks. Dhamale has alleged in the complaint that accused Singh threatened him saying "Gopal Narang ne bola hai, idhar koi dikhe to usko goli marna" (Gopal Narang ordered that if anyone seen outside protesting shoot him). Based on the complaint from Dhamale, we have registered a case against Dhananjay Singh and an unknown person along with developer Gopal Narang."

"The case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 323, 504, 506 (2) and 34. The accused have not been arrested yet and we are further investigating the case" said Nikam.