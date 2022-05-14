Thane: Builder constructs 6 floors at Shil without permission from civic body

Thane: It seems that the illegal buildings are flourishing in Thane's Mumbra area which also happens to be Maharashtra housing minister Jitendra Awhad's area. It has been learned that one of the wings of K K Residency at Shil near Mumbra is being constructed and also 6 floors have been illegally constructed without permission from Thane civic authorities. The permission was given only for G+2 floors.

Naseer Khan, the complainant in the case of the illegal building, said, "The K K Residency at Shil near Mumbra is an illegal one. Of the three wings (B-2 and B-3) wings are ready and the possession has already been handed over to the homeowners. The completed buildings are yet to receive an occupation certificate which is utter disregard for local laws. The B-1 wing is unauthorised and the brochures and advertisement of it say 18 floors building but the permission has been granted only for up to two floors but now they have completed 6 floors which have now reached twice the permissible limits. Also, the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulators Authority (RERA) website shows that the B-1 wing (registration number P51700006631) has permission for up to three slabs."

Naseer Khan further added, "Recently TMC officials after the report in one leading newspaper took the action, but now again the builder has started construction of his proposed 18 floors and has built 6 floors and he is planning to build one more floor and adjust all the buyers. I have done correspondence with the TMC officials and also the police officials regarding action against this illegal construction but no action has been initiated yet."

"As per the supreme court order, even the local police station can initiate action against the illegal constructions but in the case of K K Residency no action has been initiated," said Khan.

The construction of the project is done by the developers named Shakeel Khan and Kareem Khan.

The sale of the said project is underway through online and offline modes, including property listing portals wherein Itnoa Construction, the company carrying out the project, has put up flats for sale.

When tried speaking with the TMC officials to know about the action against the illegal constructions at Shil the officials were unavailable for the comments.

