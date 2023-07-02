Thane: Bridge At K Villa Opens Up For Traffic

FPJ

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Saturday threw open the bridge over canal at Rabodi, K Villa in Thane for vehicular movement which will help reduce traffic congestion on the strategic road from Holy Cross school to Central Maidan.

Keeping in view the flood situation and traffic congestion during the rainy season, TMC chief Abhijit Bangar took the decision to construct a bridge over the canal and directed the officials to complete it at the earliest. Accordingly, the TMC had taken up bridge widening work on the drain in January this year.

Bangar said, “The length of the bridge is 20 meters and width 21 meters. The total cost of the project is expected to be ₹2.75 crore. Currently, a main aqueduct on the bridge has been relocated, and hence it has been opened for traffic. The second channel will be shifted after monsoon.”

“There is drainage under the old road which had a British period arch. In 1995-96, this road and the bridge were widened. However, the portion of the bridge over the canal in the middle remained intact. The originally narrow channel was further narrowed by the service channels passing through resulting into accumulating of garbage into it. This caused water logging in the area during monsoon. Now after the cleaning of drains, there would be no water logging,” said Bangar.

