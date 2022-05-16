Thane: Boy jumps into creek from Kasheli Bridge in Bhiwandi, search op on

An unidentified 16-year-old boy jumped into the creek from Kasheri Bridge in Bhiwandi at around 6:20 pm on Sunday, May 15.

Soon after receiving the information about the incident, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) regional disaster management cell (RDMC) team, Kapurbawdi police personnel and Thane fire brigade personnel reached the spot and started the search operation in the creek with the help of two boats.

Avinash Sawant, chief of RDMC said, "We received the call at our disaster management cell room and we soon reached the spot and started the search operation. Due to high tide and high water flow, the search was being hampered and after about two hours the search was stopped with the permission of the police officials from Kapurbawdi police station. On Monday too we did a search operation but we were unable to find the body."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 11:21 PM IST