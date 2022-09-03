e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Boy drowns in lake meant for Ganpati idol immersions in Rabodi

Thane: Boy drowns in lake meant for Ganpati idol immersions in Rabodi

The body has been fished out and the police are probing the incident

AgenciesUpdated: Saturday, September 03, 2022, 10:22 AM IST
article-image
Ambe-Gosale Lake, Thane | YouTube screengrab

Thane: A 7-year-old boy from Rabodi in Thane drowned on Friday night in an artificial lake made for Ganpati idol immersions, an official said.

Avinash Sawant, chief of the Thane civic body’s Regional Disaster Management Cell, said the incident took place at Ambe-Gosale Lake when the deceased Jaihad Azhar Shaikh, went for a swim at 8pm.

The body has been fished out and the police are probing the incident.

Read Also
2 teenage Kerala boys drown in lake in UK's Northern Ireland
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Amid surge in illnesses in city, BMC ups RT-PCR and swine flu testing

Mumbai updates: Amid surge in illnesses in city, BMC ups RT-PCR and swine flu testing

Thane: Boy drowns in lake meant for Ganpati idol immersions in Rabodi

Thane: Boy drowns in lake meant for Ganpati idol immersions in Rabodi

Panel to ensure free treatment for poor

Panel to ensure free treatment for poor

Mumbai: Pilgrimage to mass, devotees do all to get closer to Mother Mary

Mumbai: Pilgrimage to mass, devotees do all to get closer to Mother Mary

Thane: Woman suffers stillbirth on way to clinic

Thane: Woman suffers stillbirth on way to clinic