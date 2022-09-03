Thane: Boy drowns in lake meant for Ganpati idol immersions in Rabodi

Ambe-Gosale Lake, Thane | YouTube screengrab

Thane: A 7-year-old boy from Rabodi in Thane drowned on Friday night in an artificial lake made for Ganpati idol immersions, an official said.

Avinash Sawant, chief of the Thane civic body’s Regional Disaster Management Cell, said the incident took place at Ambe-Gosale Lake when the deceased Jaihad Azhar Shaikh, went for a swim at 8pm.

The body has been fished out and the police are probing the incident.

