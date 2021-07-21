Thane boulder crash: BJP's Pravin Darekar seeks MCOCA against errant officials

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Pravin Darekar on Tuesday demanded that civic officials who allow illegal constructions and encroachments to flourish must be booked under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

He was speaking to reporters after visiting the site of Monday's boulder crash in Kalwa in Thane in which five members of a family were killed and two were rescued.

"Unauthorised constructions come up with the blessings of officials and they should be charged with MCOCA. Unfortunately, action is always taken against junior staff and not on senior officials," the BJP leader said.

Both Thane and Mumbai civic bodies, ruled by the Shiv Sena, had failed to make areas under their jurisdiction slum-free. Darekar alleged.