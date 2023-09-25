 Thane: Body Parts Found Near Site Of Tanker Explosion
A day after four people were killed and six injured following a tanker explosion on the premises of a Century Rayon factory in Thane district, the police on Sunday found body parts in buildings in the vicinity, an official said.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 25, 2023, 10:59 AM IST
article-image
Thane: Body Parts Found Near Site Of Tanker Explosion | Picture for representation

A day after four people were killed and six injured following a tanker explosion on the premises of a Century Rayon factory in Thane district, the police on Sunday found body parts in buildings in the vicinity, an official said. The incident took place at the companys manufacturing unit at Shahad.

As per the company, a tanker of a third party which had arrived from outside at around 11.15 am was ruptured while it was under inspection before filling. The explosion was so massive that those near the tanker were blown into pieces, said the official. Assistant Commissioner of Police (Ulhasnagar) Amol Koli said the body parts were being collected and further steps will be taken by their probe team.

One deceased yet to be identified

Putting together the parts and matching them will be a challenging task, the official said. Of the four deceased, three have been identified, an official of Ulhasnagar police had said on Saturday. Meanwhile,the Ulhasnagar police control room said that a criminal case under relevant Indian Penal Code provisions has been registered against three people, though no arrest has been made. The three comprise a member of the companys management, the tanker driver and owner, an official added.

