Thane: Body of unidentified man found in Kalwa creek

PTIUpdated: Saturday, October 22, 2022, 06:01 PM IST
Thane: The body of an unidentified man in his mid-forties was found in Kalwa creek in Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday, a civic official said.

Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant told PTI the body was found at 3:30pm near the site of a new bridge being built over the waterbody.

Kalwa police station has registered a case and are probing further, another official said. 

