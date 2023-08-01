 Thane: Body Of Unidentified Man Found In Drain In Kalwa; Probe Underway
Police are currently investigating the matter and the body has been sent to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa for postmortem.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, August 01, 2023, 04:56 PM IST
A dead body of an unidentified person was found in a drain that joins Kalwa Creek In Thane on Tuesday. As per the information, the Kalwa police, personnel from the disaster management cell with two pickup vehicles and fire brigade personnel with one rescue vehicle were present at the spot to recover the body. Police are currently investigating the matter and the body has been sent to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa for postmortem.

