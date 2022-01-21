e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 10:12 AM IST

Thane: Body of man found stuffed in gunny bag in Bhiwandi; murder case registered

PTI
Representative Image | Pixabay

The body of a man was found stuffed in a gunny bag at a village in Bhiwandi tehsil of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

The body was recovered in Kamba village on Thursday morning, they said.

"A passerby noticed a suspicious gunny bag lying by the roadside in the village. After he alerted the police, their team rushed to the spot and opened the bag, in which the body was found. The deceased was later identified as 40-year-old Arman, who worked at a local peal manufacturing unit," inspector Deep Bane of the Nizampura police station said.

The body was then sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, he said.

A case of murder has been registered and the police have launched a probe to nab the culprits, he added.

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 10:12 AM IST
