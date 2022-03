A body of a man was found in Mumbra's Retibunder Creek. According to Thane Municipal Corporation, the body was handed over to Mumbra Police.

According to the civic body, the deceased aged between 40-50 years. Two rescue vehicles, one ambulance were present at the spot for the body to be rescued.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 10:53 PM IST