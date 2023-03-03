Thane: Body found in Kongaon dumping ground, search on for unidentified killers | Representative Image

Thane: A 40-yar-old man's body was found in a dumping ground in Kongaon area in Bhiwandi area on Wednesday, March 1, around 11.30 pm. The body had injury marks and the police have registered a case of murder against unidentified persons.

Rajendra Pawar, senior police inspector, Kongaon police station said, "The body had wounds on the neck and it was spotted lying in a dumping ground in Kongaon area in Bhiwandi around 11:30 pm on Wednesday. A bamboo stick was also found near the deceased and he was identified as local resident Govind Bablu Kamble."

Pawar further added, " The unidentified killers attacked the victim with the stick. The body was sent for post-mortem at a government hospital and a case was registered against unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder). Efforts were on to nab the killers and to ascertain the motive behind the murder."

Unidentified body recovered in Mumbai

A body of an unidentified woman was found in a residential building's premises in Bangur Nagar area in Goregaon West on Wednesday morning. The deceased's head was badly smashed which caused difficulty in identifying the woman.