e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Body found in Kongaon dumping ground, search on for unidentified killers

Thane: Body found in Kongaon dumping ground, search on for unidentified killers

The assailants had attacked the deceased, Govind Kamble, with sticks. The motive behind the murder is also yet to be ascertained.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Friday, March 03, 2023, 03:41 PM IST
article-image
Thane: Body found in Kongaon dumping ground, search on for unidentified killers | Representative Image

Thane: A 40-yar-old man's body was found in a dumping ground in Kongaon area in Bhiwandi area on Wednesday, March 1, around 11.30 pm. The body had injury marks and the police have registered a case of murder against unidentified persons.

Rajendra Pawar, senior police inspector, Kongaon police station said, "The body had wounds on the neck and it was spotted lying in a dumping ground in Kongaon area in Bhiwandi around 11:30 pm on Wednesday. A bamboo stick was also found near the deceased and he was identified as local resident Govind Bablu Kamble."

Read Also
Retired Mumbai Port Trust employee dies aboard a local train after altercation
article-image

Pawar further added, " The unidentified killers attacked the victim with the stick. The body was sent for post-mortem at a government hospital and a case was registered against unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder). Efforts were on to nab the killers and to ascertain the motive behind the murder."

Unidentified body recovered in Mumbai

A body of an unidentified woman was found in a residential building's premises in Bangur Nagar area in Goregaon West on Wednesday morning. The deceased's head was badly smashed which caused difficulty in identifying the woman.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Panvel: MVA to hold mega protest on March 13 against PMC’s decision to collect retrospective...

Panvel: MVA to hold mega protest on March 13 against PMC’s decision to collect retrospective...

Navi Mumbai: Skill development commissionerate organises job Fair in Ulwe on March 11

Navi Mumbai: Skill development commissionerate organises job Fair in Ulwe on March 11

Navi Mumbai police sees minor rejig; 24 officials transferred

Navi Mumbai police sees minor rejig; 24 officials transferred

Mumbai: 1993 blast case approver calls police, says nephews forced him to kill BJP leader Ashish...

Mumbai: 1993 blast case approver calls police, says nephews forced him to kill BJP leader Ashish...

Jitendra Awhad alleges Thane cops conspiring to expel 2 NCP office-bearers

Jitendra Awhad alleges Thane cops conspiring to expel 2 NCP office-bearers