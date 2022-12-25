Thane: BJP’s Rida Rashid, 3 others booked for forcing minor into prostitution

Representative Image |

Thane: The Mumbra police have booked BJP worker Rida Rashid and her three associates for forcing a minor girl from Mumbra into prostitution. The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act.

Ms Rashid was earlier in the news for filing a molestation case against NCP leader Jitendra Awhad during the inauguration of Y-Junction flyover in Mumbra. Later, NCP workers had staged a fast at Ambedkar Chowk outside Mumbra police station to demand her arrest.

Ms Rashid runs an NGO

Ms Rashid, 45, runs the NGO Arshiya Welfare Foundation in Mumbra. During the Covid lockdown in 2020, her NGO helped people with foodgrains and other necessities. The complainant, who was a minor in 2020, became well acquainted with her through social work.

Victim was forced into prostitution

As per the victim’s complaint, she was pushed into prostitution on the pretext of getting her a job when she was facing financial constraints. She was promised Rs 5,000 but was only given Rs 2,500. The harassment continued for two months and she was allegedly threatened through purported videos of the act shot by the perpetrators.

A police officer said, “We are investigating the case and can’t reveal any more information.” Senior Police Inspector Ashok Kadalag was unavailable for the comments even after several attempts. Ms Rashid, too, was unavailable for comments.