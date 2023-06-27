 Thane: BJP Leader Threatens Protest Outside CM's House After No 'Action Against Illegal Construction' In Diva
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: BJP Leader Threatens Protest Outside CM's House After No 'Action Against Illegal Construction' In Diva

Thane: BJP Leader Threatens Protest Outside CM's House After No 'Action Against Illegal Construction' In Diva

Munde said that despite repeated complaints no action was taken by the government

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, June 27, 2023, 10:37 PM IST
article-image

Thane: The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Diva city president Rohidas Munde has warned of a hunger protest from July 20 outside Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s residence in Thane as no action was initiated by Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) against alleged illegal construction in Diva.

Munde said that despite repeated complaints no action was taken by the government. “The illegal constructions are increasing due to the financial interests of TMC Assistant Commissioner Pritam Patil and former Deputy Mayor Ramakant Madhvi.”

He alleged that ₹3 lakh is being taken for each floor of the illegal construction. Due to this, he said, many facilities are not available in legal buildings in Diva.

Read Also
Thane: TMC's Diva ward AMC suspended for delaying action against illegal constructions
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: SP Legislator Abu Azmi Receives Death Threat

Maharashtra: SP Legislator Abu Azmi Receives Death Threat

NIA Opposes Bail Plea of Bhima Koregaon Case Accused Mahesh Raut, Citing Anti-State Acts

NIA Opposes Bail Plea of Bhima Koregaon Case Accused Mahesh Raut, Citing Anti-State Acts

Navi Mumbai: Well Planned City Grapples With Severe Water Crisis

Navi Mumbai: Well Planned City Grapples With Severe Water Crisis

Thane: Two Arrested For Assaulting Driver & Conductor Of Civic-Run Bus

Thane: Two Arrested For Assaulting Driver & Conductor Of Civic-Run Bus

Mumbai News: Heavy Rain Forecast For City On Wednesday

Mumbai News: Heavy Rain Forecast For City On Wednesday