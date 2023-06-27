Thane: BJP Leader Threatens Protest Outside CM's House After No 'Action Against Illegal Construction' In Diva

Thane: The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Diva city president Rohidas Munde has warned of a hunger protest from July 20 outside Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s residence in Thane as no action was initiated by Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) against alleged illegal construction in Diva.

Munde said that despite repeated complaints no action was taken by the government. “The illegal constructions are increasing due to the financial interests of TMC Assistant Commissioner Pritam Patil and former Deputy Mayor Ramakant Madhvi.”

He alleged that ₹3 lakh is being taken for each floor of the illegal construction. Due to this, he said, many facilities are not available in legal buildings in Diva.