Thane: Biometric Attendance Mandatory From August 1 At CSMH & RJMC

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has started the registration process of officers and employees of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital (CSMH) in Kalwa and Rajiv Gandhi Medical College (RGMC) for the the biometric attendance.

The biometric attendance will be mandatory from August 1, 2023. The initiative has been taken to make patient care more efficient.

Abhijit Bangar, TMC commissioner said, "The biometric attendance system is being introduced at both CSMH and RGMC . For patient care the attendance of doctors and medical staff in hospitals is of utmost important . A full-time presence of doctors and medical staff would go a long way in enabling patient care. There were frequent complaints about the absence of hospital medical officers and staff, especially senior officers."

Bangar added, "The TMC has also started the recruitment process to raise more manpower for the treatment of patients. Accordingly, the registration of around 800 officers and employees of both CSMH and RGMC and for biometric system has started from Tuesday. The registration process will be completed in the next seven days. The trial of this system will start from July 18. So, from August 1, the process of attendance books will be stopped and complete attendance will be done through a biometric method. For this, equipment is being installed in the façade."

