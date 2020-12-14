Thane: Bikes set ablaze in Ulhasnagar, 2 arrested

Thane: Ulhasnagar police arrested two who set ablaze the bikes parked in the locality, over a small dispute. The incident led to the damage of total 5 bikes parked in the society's premises.

The incident took place at the Prem Sagar building, located in section 22 of Ulhasnagar camp No. 3, on Saturday night.

"One of the residents from the above mentioned building noticed three people drinking alcohol in one of the autos parked near the building's premises. Hence, he warned them for the same and asked them to leave the place immediately," said police official from Ulhasnagar.

"However, the accused again return back in the premises carrying the same activity. Hence, the same resident complaint about it the family of one of the accused parents, staying in the same building. Holding the grudges of the same against the complainant, the accused set ablaze his (complainant's) bike parked near the building's bribe which led to the damage other four bikes parked aside," added official.

Rohit Nakhwal and Pawan Nakhwal are the names of the accused who has been arrested by the Central police station of Ulhasnagar. Futher investigation is underway.