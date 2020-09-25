Thane: Bhiwandi police takes action on illegally running hookah parlour

Thane: A group of accused were nabbed by the police, for illegally running hookah parlour and violating the rules of social distancing amid pandemic.

The parlour was functional under the metal shed, located at Chai-Tea club in Bhiwandi. The police case has been registered against five accused in this matter. Further investigation is on.

"Himanshu Jaiswal, 22; Shahbaz Sheikh, 21; Farid Ansari, 20; Nafis Qureshi, 19; Anis Qureshi, 21 are the names of the accused. Among total all the accused, three were caught red-handed while consuming hookah located under the shed at Chai-Tea club, near Avachit Pada, in Bhiwandi on Thursday," informed Bhiwandi police official.



The notice has been issued under CRPC section 41 (1) to all accused to be present at Bhiwandi's Shanti Nagar police station for further inquiry.



"The case has been registered against the accused 188, 269 of Indian Penal Code; sections 4, 21(K) of Cigarettes and other tobacco products act and 51 (B) of disaster management act. Further investigation is on," informed a police official.