Thane: Bhiwandi police register cheating case after Rs 20.28 lakh stolen from 4 different ATM Kiosks

Thane: The Bhiwandi city police have registered a cheating case against an unknown person after Rs 20.28 lakh went missing from four different ATM Kiosks. The Bhiwandi city police are now scrutinizing 200 bank accounts on which the amount was credited.

The police said the complainant is identified as Nitin Mishra 38, the chief manager with State Bank of India, Bhiwandi Branch. Mishra in his statement police, said the amount was debited in-between September 2, 2020, to February 7, 2022. It has been debited from four different ATM kiosks including one at Shivaji chowk, two at Dhamankar Naka and one at Jakat Naka in Bhiwandi. Accordingly to Mishra a total of Rs 20.28 lakhs was debited through some misconduct," said a police officer.

A case was registered at Bhiwandi city police station on March 1 under section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian penal code.

Raju Mavale, police sub-inspector, Bhiwandi city police station who is investigating the case said, "The bank has provided us details of the amount transferred. As per the data, the amount was credited to around 200 different bank accounts. Around Rs 1,000 to Rs 20,000 was credited to this account," he added.

Mavale said, "We are now scrutinizing the account to check the misconduct. We have to check whether it was credited through some misconduct or if there is a problem with the ATM Kiosks," he said.

The police said usually during debiting any amount from the ATM kiosks. We received a message about the decision. "But, if the amount is not received, there is a technical problem. Then it refunds the amount. We assume in this case even after the amount was received after debiting. It was again credited to their accounts. So we have to check if it was over some misconduct or some foul play in the ATM Kiosk," he added.

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 08:17 PM IST