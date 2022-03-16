Thane: Bhiwandi police investigate murder case caused by mob lynching

The Bhiwandi city police are investigating the matter of one Afroz Khan (20), who was allegedly killed by a mob after getting caught while attempting a theft in a shop in Bhiwandi.

The police said the deceased along with his cousin Irfan Khan (26), committed robbery at a few shops in Nai Basti in Bhiwandi. "While Irfan escaped from the spot, Afroz was caught by the crowd who started assaulting him. Both of them were known to the mob but as Afroz got caught, he was assaulted," said a police officer from Bhiwandi city police station.

The police said the complainant Shabana Khan (46), the mother of Afroz in her statement to police said, "She received a call from a person who said her son Afroz was caught while committing a theft. While another person Irfan escaped from the spot. If she brings Irfan to them they will release Afroz. Meanwhile, Afroz's father had approached the police, but the mob claimed to have released him," said a police officer.

"The family then approached the police and shared the unknown caller's number. The caller told the police that Afroz was released near a hotel but after reaching the hotel, they found a dead body lying in the vicinity and who was identified as the deceased Afroz," said a police officer.

The Bhiwandi city police have registered a case under section 302 (punishment for murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian penal code.

The Bhiwandi police have formed a team to further search for the unknown caller and the mob who assaulted Afroz leading to his death.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 09:22 PM IST