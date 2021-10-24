Thane: Bhiwandi cops on lookout for 3 persons for attacking, stealing Rs 2.74 lakh from Pune man

Thane: The Nizampura police in Bhiwandi are in search of three unknown assailants who robbed a trader for Rs 2.74 lakhs. The police said the incident was captured in the CCTV footage. The trader came from Junnar in Pune to Bhiwandi for collection of cash from his suppliers.



The police said the complainant is identified as Subhash Sadashiv Pardesi 63, a resident of Pardespur peth, Junnar, Pune. Pardesi is a trader who supplies onions and potatoes to wholesale and shopkeepers in Bhiwandi. "On 23 October, at 11am he came to take cash from a shopkeeper for his supply of onion and potatoes. Pardesi took the cash of Rs 2.74 lakhs from Rajesh Jaiswal, a local supplier of onion and potatoes. Pardesi after taking the cash was heading to meet Amrutlal Jaiswal, who was delaying payment for three years," said a police officer from Nizampura police station.

The police said Pardesi at 11:48 am was walking on a public road, near the market on Khadak road, Bhiwandi. "When incidentally one of the accused kicked Pardesi on his back. Pardesi fell down and a second person snatched the bags with cash from Pardesi. Soon a motorcycle came near and they two sat on it. The three then fled away from the narrow lane," added the police officer.



The Nizampura police have registered a case under section 392 (punishment for robbery) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian penal code.



With the help of the CCTV footage capsized from the spot, the police are trying to trace the accused. "We have registered a case against three unknown people and have started investigating the matter. We have scrutinized the CCTV footage and with the help of it we are trying to trace the accused," said D. Marne, assistant police inspector, Nizampura police station.



The police said the complainant usually used to come from Junnar in Pune to collect cash from the local traders here. The police suspect the incident to be planned or done after keeping an watch on him.

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 08:01 PM IST