 Thane: Bhiwandi City Police File Case Of Forgery & Cheating Against Former Nizampura Municipal Corporation's Corporator Sumit Patil & 2 Others
Thane: Bhiwandi City Police File Case Of Forgery & Cheating Against Former Nizampura Municipal Corporation's Corporator Sumit Patil & 2 Others

The case was filed on a complaint by Akshay Rajendra Jain on July 15. Based on the police investigation, a case was registered against Sumit Patil, Surendra Kashinath Patil, and Devendra Kashinath Patil, 30.

NK Gupta Updated: Wednesday, July 17, 2024, 10:21 AM IST
Representational Image

Thane: The Bhiwandi City Police have registered a case of cheating and forgery against Bhiwandi City Nizampura Municipal Corporation's former corporator Sumit Patil, who is the nephew of the former Union Panchayat Raj Minister Kapil Patil, and two others in Bhiwandi.

Case Registered

The case was filed on a complaint by Akshay Rajendra Jain on July 15. Based on the police investigation, a case was registered against Sumit Patil, Surendra Kashinath Patil, and Devendra Kashinath Patil, 30.

The incident took place in Bhiwandi between July 2018 and July 31, 2023.

According to the FIR, Jain constructed a shop on his land located at Dhamakarnaka in Bhiwandi under the jurisdiction of Bhiwandi City Police Station. He entered into an agreement with one Umesh Chaudhary, who opened a mall there. However, Chaudhry did not pay rent on time, so he approached the court, filed a case, and as per the court's order, Chaudhary left the property. Thereafter, he went to his property on August 1, 2023, and found that the mall was possessed by Sumit Patil. Upon questioning, he discovered that Sumit Patil had rented the shop to Surendra Patil.

