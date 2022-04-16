Thane: Bhabha Atomic Research Centre teams to train TMC rescue team to handle emergencies

The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) team will be training the Thane Municipal Corporation's (TMC) rescue teams in the coming days on how to handle emergencies. TMC has tied up with BARC to train all the allied rescue teams working in the city to handle emergencies involving hazardous materials such as chemicals, nuclear radioactive and biological waste.

Earlier in the first briefing session, the BARC experts were explaining the importance to city and traffic police officials and corporation staff including disaster response and health officials who are the first to respond and reach to any mishap site.

Avinash Sawant, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of TMC said, "The training by the BARC is a precautionary measure to equip rescue teams to handle all emergencies. The sessions will train the staff about the standard operating protocol to be followed, like identifying hazardous material and subsequently how to handle it. The main idea behind it is to minimize response time and help the rescue teams respond to such critical and unusual emergencies promptly without waiting for experts to come in. As of now, our teams are trained to only handle regular emergencies like rescuing people from flooding, building collapse, fire and road mishaps among others."

"Our rescue teams haven't seen any emergency involving nuclear or radioactive materials, but we decided to keep our team fully equipped to handle any situation in the city or neighboring areas," concluded Sawant.

