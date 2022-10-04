Thane: Bar girl, 2 others held for usurping property worth Rs 19 crore

File Photo

A 30-year-old bar girl along with two of her accomplices was sent on Tuesday into seven days police custody for allegedly usurping the movable and immovable assets worth Rs 19.71 crore of her deceased beau. The trio suspects were identified as the woman Anjali Agarwal and Thomsar Godpawar, 50, and Mahesh Katkar, 37.

According to the police, the 27-year-old Anil Papde had an affair with Anjali who later started blackmailing him after coming to know that he suffered from HIV. Threatening to socially shame Anil and tell his family about his disease, Anjali forcibly took Anil to the marriage registrar and took his signature on the marriage certificate.

After his death in November of 2021, Anjali along with Thomsar and Mahesh grabbed three flats, jewellery and luxury watches with the help of the marriage certificate. Consequently, Anil's mother lodged a police complaint at the Naupada police station in May.

After months of tracking, the anti-extortion cell of Thane police finally succeeded in getting hold of the trio on Monday. “We were in search of Anjali since May but she kept on changing her locations to Kerala, Rajasthan and Gujarat. On October 3, we came to know from an informer that she and her associates were in Upavan. Accordingly, we laid a trap and arrested all of them,” said senior inspector Maloji Shinde.