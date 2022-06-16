Thane: Banner behind auto-rickshaw helps Manpada police to arrest killer of Dombivali watchman within 12 hours

Prashant Narvekar

The Manpada police in Dombivali succeeded in arresting the three killers of a 64-year-old watchman within 12 hours after the crime was committed. The banner with 'ABP Majha Pariwarakadun ABP Wedding' behind the auto-rickshaw which was used for the crime helped the police to nab the accused.

On Wednesday, June 15, the watchman of Vijay Paper Product Mill company was found dead outside the company in Dombivli. Soon after getting the information Manpada police reached the spot and suspected that he was killed by unknown robbers who stole copper wires and also his mobile phone worth Rs 1.5 lakh between Tuesday and Wednesday night. The police registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 460 ( All persons jointly concerned in lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night punishable where death or grievous hurt caused by one of them) and started the investigation.

The deceased has been identified as Gyanbahadur Bhimbahadur Gurum (64), a resident of Dombivli.

Shekhar Bagde, senior police inspector, Manpada police station, said, "When we received the information from locals about the dead body outside Vijay Paper Product Mill Company we rushed to the spot. The man had sustained injuries to his head and face and it seems he was hit by some iron rod. The body was then taken to Shastri Nagar hospital in Dombivali for postmortem. We suspect that the murder was over the petty theft of copper wires. Seeing the seriousness of the case we went through the CCTV footage in the area to identify the accused."

Bagde further added, "Under the guidance of the senior police officials we formed various teams to solve the case on a priority basis. We started searching the CCTV footage. In the footage, we found that three unidentified persons entered the company and after killing the 64-year-old company watchman they were stealing the scraps and leaving the premises in an auto-rickshaw. We found that behind the auto-rickshaw there was a banner with the message "ABP Majha Pariwarakadun ABP Wedding. We interrogated all the auto-rickshaw drivers in Kalyan and Dombivali jurisdiction. The interrogation team found that the banner with the same message in one auto-rickshaw had been cut down. The team followed the auto-rickshaw and the driver while seeing the police officials started fleeing but he was caught by one constable of the interrogation team. When the driver was investigated he said that his name is Tony Thomas D'silva alias Shiva Soma Hilam a resident of Suchaknaka in Kalyan (East) and he confessed to the crime and said that two of his accomplices were involved in the crime."

Bagde informed, "Accused Tony D'silva informed us that he along with his two accomplices in the night at around 2am on June 15 went to the Vijay Paper Product Mill Company in auto-rickshaw numbered MH-05-DQ-6932. We went inside the company by jumping the compound wall of the company to steal the scrap items kept inside the company. When we were breaking the lock of the company, watchman Gyanbahadur Gurum (64) appeared and started shouting so we hit him with an iron rod killing him on the spot and took all the scrap items of 400kg amounting to Rs 1,50,500 and escaped from there. In the evening he sold the scrap items to scrap dealer Firoz Ismail Khan at Rs 10,000 in Kolsewadi area and after receiving the amount all three distributed among themselves."

"We have arrested Tony Thomas D'silva (30), and Firoz Ismail Khan (30) a resident of Kolsewadi in Kalyan (East) on Thursday and recovered all the scrap items and also seized the auto-rickshaw used for the crime. We did not know anything about the accused just on the basis that the banner of ABP Majha behind the auto-rickshaw helped us in arresting the accused within 12 hours of the crime," said Bagde.