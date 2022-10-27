Thane bank security guard held for firing in air on Diwali

Thane: Police have arrested a 66-year-old security guard of a bank in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly firing in the air on the occasion of Diwali, an official said on Thursday.
The accused, resident of Diva township, allegedly fired a couple of shots from his gun at around 8 pm on Monday, a police release said.
Some people posted about it on social media following which police conducted an inquiry and arrested the security guard on Wednesday.
A case was registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act, the police said.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)