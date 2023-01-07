e-Paper Get App
The car driver is a recovery agent in Bajaj Finance and a resident of Kasheli Bhiwandi.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Saturday, January 07, 2023, 10:48 PM IST
article-image
Thane: Autorickshaw driver succumbs to injury after being hit by speeding car in Manpada junction | FPJ
Thane: An auto rickshaw driver succumbed to his injuries after a speeding car crashed into his vehicle. The accident took place near Manpada junction on January 7, 2023.

(more details awaited)

The car that hit the autorickshaw

The car that hit the autorickshaw | FPJ

