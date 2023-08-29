Thane: Athletes Honored For Remarkable Achievements In State-Level Sports

FPJ

Thane: Thane District Collector Ashok Shingare expressed his pride and admiration for the local athletes who have consistently elevated the reputation of Thane district at the state, national, and international levels. He encouraged them to continue their stellar performances, boosting the district's renown. The felicitation took place in the committee hall of the collector's office during the ceremony honoring the recipients of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj State Level Sports Award on Tuesday.

Present at the event were Dr. Rupali Satpute, Additional Chief Executive Officer of Thane Zilla Parishad, Suvarna Bartakke, District Sports Officer, Madhura Simhanse, State Sports Guide, Ruhi Shingade, Taluka Sports Officer, and Ranganath Dukare, District Sports Officer.

"More talented sportspersons will be produced if..."

Shingare said, "The support of the parents and the participation of the government are also important along with the determination of the athlete to become a player. Along with that, I believe that it is the responsibility of the district administration to provide better facilities to the players. If the prospective sportspersons of Thane district get the addition of government facilities, more talented sportspersons will be produced and all kinds of assistance will be provided by the district administration. The Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde wants international-level players to emerge from the Thane district. Under his guidance, the district administration will provide better facilities for the sportsmen, I express the wish that this year we were lucky enough to felicitate 10 sportsmen with special skills, but next year we will be lucky enough to felicitate 20 sportsmen."

The felicitation ceremony was started by worshipping the image of hockey player Major Dhyan Chand on the occasion of National Sports Day.