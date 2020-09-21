Thane: At least 7 dead and 25-30 feared trapped after building collapsed in Bhiwandi near Mumbai

At least seven persons were killed and 25-30 others were feared trapped under the debris when a building collapsed in the Dhaman Naka of Narpoli area in Bhiwandi this morning

A part of ground plus three-storey Jilhani building in Bhiwandi' in Patel complex collapsed at around 3:40 am on Monday.

"Following the alert call, the rescue operation is being carried by the Regional disaster management cell (RDMC) and Thane's and National Disaster Response Force (TDRF and NDRF), the team of 15 TDRF official and 30 NDRF officials are at the site carrying rescue operation," said Santosh Kadam, in charge of RDMC and TDRF, Thane.

"Until now 15 people has been removed from the debris, out which 8 people have been rescued successfully; while 7 dead bodies have been removed from the debris," added Kadam.

According to the official, the building consisting of 40 flats was 43 years old structure, was occupied by around 150 residents.

Among the rescued, five victims have been identified as Mobin Sheikh, 45; Haider Salmani 20; Ruksar Qureshi, 26; Mohammad Ali, 60; Shabir Qureshi, 30. While among the death victims four has been identified as Zuber Qureshi, 30; Faiza Qureshi,5; Jaysha Qureshi, 7 and Babbu, 27.

More 25 to 30 people are still stuck under the debris, hence the death toll may increase. The rescue operation is underway, informed official.