Thane: Asst sub-inspector succumbs to COVID-19; first death reported in force in second wave of pandemic outbreak

A 57-year-old assistant sub-inspector posted with Vartak Nagar police station died after testing positive for covid-19 on Tuesday.

The police said Bhausaheb Patil, 57, was admitted at Life line hospital in Thane. Patil had tested positive on April 17, after which he was admitted to the hospital and was undergoing treatment. Sanjay Gaikwad, Senior Police inspector, Vartak Nagar police station confirmed the news of Patil's death and said he was coming on duty before April 17. Gaikwad offered condolence to his family.

Complete staff in the police station were shocked after the news as it is the first death in Thane commissionerate after the second wave of virus started.

However, Thane police was the first to give jobs in the police department to the kids of its personnel who succumbed to Covid-19 last year.