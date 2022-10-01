Thane: Ashok Shingare assumes charge as collector

Thane: Ashok Shingare on Friday took charge of the post of collector of Thane district at around 9:45pm from Rajesh Narvekar.

The state government on Thursday transferred Rajesh Narvekar as Commissioner of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). In his place, member secretary of Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) Ashok Shingare was appointed.

On Friday night, Shingare took charge of the post from Narvekar. Present during the occasion were additional collector Manisha Jaybhaye, resident deputy collector Sudam Pardeshi, deputy collector Gopinath Thombare, -sub-district election officer Archana Kadam, Tehsildar Rajaram Tawte, Rahul Sarang, Rajendra Chavan, Thane Tehsildar Yuvraj Bangar and others.

Ashok Shingare is a 2009 batch Indian Administrative Service officer. He has previously served as a chief executive officer of Nanded Zilla Parishad and also a joint managing director of CIDCO. He was working as member secretary of Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) from September 9, 2020 till September 30, 2022.