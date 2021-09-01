Thane | Around 10 lakh including frontline workers vaccinated till date: TMC data

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) till date have vaccinated around 10 lakhs citizens including frontline workers, an official said.

According to sources, a release was issued by the TMC authorities on Wednesday declaring a total of 10, 614 citizens took the covid-19 dose or jab till date. In which, 5, 30, 325 are mens and 4,70,289 are women.

Dr Vipin Sharma, Municipal commissioner,TMC and Naresh Mhaske, Mayor, TMC claim they are providing covaxin and covidshield vaccine to citizens. As per the shock received from the government, vaccinations first and second dose are given at government and private hospitals.

As per the data provided by the TMC till date, around 24,019 health staff took the first dose and 15,782 took the second dose.

Among the frontline workers, around 27,290 took the first dose and 13,870 took the second dose.

Similarly, around 1,80,114 citizens in the age group of 45 to 60 years took the first dose and 1,162,40 took the second dose.

Around 1, 37,769 senior citizens above the 60 years age group took the first dose and 82,005 citizens took the second dose.

"The last group was of 18 to 44 years citizens, where 3,49, 598 citizens took the first dose and 53,927 citizens took the second dose," states the data provided by TMC.

The TMC authorities in the past few months have organised many special drives which benefited 395 pregnant women, 43 breastfeeding mothers and 411 transgenders among others. "Our aim is no to increase the figure, but to see that each and every citizen is vaccinated," added Mhaske.

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 09:43 PM IST