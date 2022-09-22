e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Army aspirant run over by moving train in Mumbra; killed

Thane: Army aspirant run over by moving train in Mumbra; killed

The deceased had come to Thane district where interviews for recruitment under 'Agnipath' scheme are underway.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Thursday, September 22, 2022, 12:43 PM IST
article-image
Thane: Army aspirant run over by moving train in Mumbra; killed | Representative Image

Thane: In an unfortunate incident on Wednesday, September 21 a 22-year-old army aspirant who had come to Thane district in Maharashtra for an interview under the government's 'Agnipath' scheme was killed after he was run over by a train.

The incident took place at around 11 am at Mumbra railway station informed a railway police officer from Thane on Thursday, September 22.

A police officer from Thane railway police station said, "The deceased, Rameshwar Deore hailing from Dhule district in Maharashtra had come to Mumbra where interviews are underway for the recruitment of Agniveers under the scheme. Deore was run over by a speeding train when he was crossing the track."

Read Also
Thane: Dombivli wall collapse leaves 2 dead, 4 others injured
article-image

Police officer further added, "Deore was rushed to the Thane civil hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. We have registered a case of accidental death."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Local trains on Central line delayed due to technical issues at Dadar station

Mumbai updates: Local trains on Central line delayed due to technical issues at Dadar station

Thane: Army aspirant run over by moving train in Mumbra; killed

Thane: Army aspirant run over by moving train in Mumbra; killed

Dussehra rally: CM Shinde-led Sena moves Bombay HC opposing Uddhav Thackeray's plea on holding event...

Dussehra rally: CM Shinde-led Sena moves Bombay HC opposing Uddhav Thackeray's plea on holding event...

Dussehra rally: BMC denies nod to Thackeray, Shinde factions for event at Shivaji Park

Dussehra rally: BMC denies nod to Thackeray, Shinde factions for event at Shivaji Park

After Vedanta-Foxconn, PhonePe to exit from Maharashtra, will move to Bengaluru

After Vedanta-Foxconn, PhonePe to exit from Maharashtra, will move to Bengaluru