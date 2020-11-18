Thane: Anti-extortion cell arrests four with fake notes worth Rs 11.49 lakh

Thane anti-extortion cell arrested four accused from Mumbra with fake notes of worth Rs 11.49 lakh, on Tuesday. The accused have printed these fake notes with an aim to distribute in Mumbra and other suburban areas.

According to the police information, The fake notes printed by accused consisted of Rs 200, Rs 500 and Rs 2000 denominations.



"Mujamill Surve, 40, who is the resident of Mumbra; Mujjafar Pawaskar, 41, from Andheri; Pravin Parmar, 43, from Sakinaka; and Nasrin Kazi, 41, from Mumbra, are the names of the accused. The

According to the information provided by the official from Anti Extortion cell, the police team have received information from their source, about suspected people who had planned to meet near petrol pump of Mumbra to deliver the fake notes.

"Following the tip-off we a trap was laid by our team to arrest the accused, at around 7 pm,on Tuesday, in Mumbra. While investigation, we found 15 fake notes of Rs 200, 948 notes of Rs 500 and 336 notes of Rs 2000 within bags. Hence, altogether total 1299 fake notes of worth Rs 11.49 lakh has been seized by the accused," said R Kothmire, senior police inspector, anti-extortion cell, Thane, during the press conference held on Wednesday evening in Thane.

"While investigation it has been discovered that, the fake notes were printed by using JK bond paper, with help of scanner printer machine which was recovered from accused Pawaskar. The accused printed these fake notes with an aim to distribute in Mumbra, Navi Mumbai and Thane area," added Kothmire.

All four accused has been arrested under section 489 A and C of Indian Penal Code. With this, we have also seized seven cell phones from the accused, the investigation regarding the same is on, informed police official from Thane anti-extortion cell.



"The accused were produced in the court on Wednesday, where they have announced with police custody, till November 21," informed police official.