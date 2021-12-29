Thane: Animal husbandry department promotes Kisan Credit Card (KCC) schemes, offers loan for animal farming

Reduction in jobs and increase in unemployment led officials from the Thane district's animal husbandry department to start Kisan Credit Card (KCC) schemes awareness campaigns across the districts.

The drives are carried out across the district in a bid to help the villagers to take benefit of KCC schemes, which provide term loans for farmers or people interested in setting up animal or goat farms.

The authorities claimed that till date they have received 388 applications from villagers interested in animal farming business. However, the application will be accepted across the Taluka's of Thane district till February 2022.

The animal husbandry department carried out two drives at Kalyan Taluka and received 70 applications. First drive, carried out in Murbad Taluka, where around 170 applications were received. Whereas two drives in Bhiwandi Taluka 67 applicants shown their interest. Similarly in Shahapur around 16 and Ambarnath around 65 applications were received.

"The government is helping citizens to get the benefits of the Kisan Credit Card Scheme. More villagers interested in setting up farm business should take these benefits given by the government. It will help them to grow their business," said Kirti Doijode, District Animal Husbandry officer, Thane Collector Office.

Doijode further added the beneficiaries will get loan upto Rs 1.60 lakhs under the scheme. The amount can be used to get fodder, medicine, vaccination, working capital for animal feed. The authorities claim the scheme will be available for dairy business, poultry farming, goat rearing, sheep rearing, and boar observance,"she added.

The authorities claim a 7 percent interest will be charged on the loan. The government will give a subsidy of 2 percent. Also, if the beneficiary is regularly repaying the loan amount they will get a reduction of 3 percent in interest.

The authorities further explained that the villagers can inquire and get details regarding the loan and the scheme at the animal husbandry hospital, at the office of the animal husbandry officer of their Taluka, at Panchayat Samiti office and go ahead with the application process," added Doijode.

The drive was carried out under the guidance of Rajesh Narvekar, Thane district Collector.

The KCC scheme has short-term credit limits for crops and term loans.Officials added that they found many of the villagers are jobless due to less education. With less jobs across the district, they had to travel to MIDC or market areas but hardly get paid. However, with the help of such loans they can start their own business for a better livelihood.

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 07:00 AM IST