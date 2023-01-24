Thane: Amid repair work, TMC urges Kisan Nagar, Bhatwadi residents to boil drinking water

Representative Photo

Thane: As the repair work of the underground water tunnel of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been taken up from January 20, 2023, the water supply through BMC in Kisan Nagar number 1 and 2 and Bhatwadi area of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) will be untreated.

Therefore, the TMC has appealed that the citizens should filter and boil the drinking water.

Sandeep Malvi, additional commissioner, TMC said, "The water supply from BMC is available in some parts of TMC jurisdiction. Due to the large-scale repair work undertaken at Bhandup, there will be a supply of untreated water for the next few days . Hence, the residents of Kisan Nagar number 1 and 2 and Bhatwadi Divisions of Thane should filter and boil the water used for drinking as a health precaution. We have also appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the TMC."

