e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Amid repair work, TMC urges Kisan Nagar, Bhatwadi residents to boil drinking water

Thane: Amid repair work, TMC urges Kisan Nagar, Bhatwadi residents to boil drinking water

Due to the large-scale repair work undertaken at Bhandup, there will be a supply of untreated water in Kisan Nagar and Bhatwadi for the next few days.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, January 24, 2023, 09:12 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo
Follow us on

Thane: As the repair work of the underground water tunnel of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been taken up from January 20, 2023, the water supply through BMC in Kisan Nagar number 1 and 2 and Bhatwadi area of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) will be untreated. 

Therefore, the TMC has appealed that the citizens should filter and boil the drinking water.

Sandeep Malvi, additional commissioner, TMC said, "The water supply from BMC is available in some parts of TMC jurisdiction. Due to the large-scale repair work undertaken at Bhandup, there will be a supply of untreated water for the next few days . Hence, the residents of Kisan Nagar number 1 and 2 and Bhatwadi Divisions of Thane should filter and boil the water used for drinking as a health precaution. We have also appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the TMC."

Read Also
Thane: Two die in a bike accident in Majiwada
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: Former Leader of Opposition at PMC inspects work of Panvel flyover

Navi Mumbai: Former Leader of Opposition at PMC inspects work of Panvel flyover

Mumbai Pollution Update: AQI improves slightly; mercury at 18°C

Mumbai Pollution Update: AQI improves slightly; mercury at 18°C

Thane: TMC seizes 451 kg banned plastic from Wagle Estate, Uthalsar & Kalwa ward committee

Thane: TMC seizes 451 kg banned plastic from Wagle Estate, Uthalsar & Kalwa ward committee

Thane: Amid repair work, TMC urges Kisan Nagar, Bhatwadi residents to boil drinking water

Thane: Amid repair work, TMC urges Kisan Nagar, Bhatwadi residents to boil drinking water

Thane: Two persons on scooter killed after falling off Majiwada flyover

Thane: Two persons on scooter killed after falling off Majiwada flyover