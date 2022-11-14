Thane: Amid repair work, TMC appeals Thanekars to store water on Wednesday | Representational Pic

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has appealed the citizens of Thane to store water for Wednesday, November 16 as there will be a 12-hour water cut in some parts of Thane city for technical repair in HT substation at Pise and Temghar water purification centre of TMC.

A officials from TMC said, "The water channel of various places in the city will be repaired. Also, the water channels and high pressure panels of the pumping station affected by the widening of the road leading to Jaibhavani Nagar crematorium will be relocated on Wednesday. A 12-hour shutdown of Thane Municipal Corporation's own water supply scheme will be conducted on November 16. During this period the water supply to TMC jurisdiction will be continued through STEM Authority."

Places affected

TMC officials further added, "The water supply will be shut off from 9 am to 9 pm on Wednesday in Indiranagar, Ramnagar, Srinagar, Lokmanya Nagar, Rupadevi, Yeur, Vitthal Sports Mandal, Defence and Kisan Nagar areas of Thane city. Also, water supply will continue at low pressure in the rest of Thanecity.

Sandeep Malvi, additional commissioner TMC said, "Due to 12-hour shutdown there is a possibility of low pressure water supply for the next 1 to 2 days until the water supply returns to its previous position. We on behalf of TMC has appealed to the citizens to store water properly and to cooperate with TMC for the inconveniences."

