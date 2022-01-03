Thane: Ambernath Police arrest 20-year-old labor contractor for allegedly killing man

Thane: The Ambernath police in Thane district have arrested a 20-year-old man labor contractor for allegedly killing a 25-year-old man. The deceased was killed by smashing a stone on his head and face.

The police said the deceased was threatening the accused to stop supplying laborers with a garment. So in anger he assaulted and killed him.

The police said the deceased is identified as Ravi Kishore Tiwari 25, a resident of thakurpada chawl, Buwapada, Ladi Naka, Ambernath west.

The police said the incident took place on Sunday at 3pm in an open space near Ahmed Ulan mill, Ambernath west. "The dead body was found with injuries on face and head. Tiwari was hit by a stone," said a police officer.

A case has been registered at Ambernath police station under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian penal code. "We first registered a case against unknown person and later during investigation found involvement of

Sameer Momin 20 an labouree contractor," said a police officer.

The police said Momin was arrested and is in police custody. In his statement to police he said he was supplying labourers to a garment. "Tiwari came and threatened him to stop supplying the labourers or will see him. However, on Sunday after a heated argument between them. Momin smashed a stone on his face and killed him," said a police officer from Ambernath police station.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 09:08 PM IST