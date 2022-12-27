Thane: Ambernath company faces the music for polluting Waldhuni

Sourced Photo/FPJ

Thane: The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) on Saturday issued a show cause notice to the Sai Fertilizers and Phosphate Private Ltd company for polluting the Waldhuni river in Ambernath by releasing toxic chemicals into it. The agency has asked the company to explain why stern action of snapping its water and power lines should not be taken.

According to the MPCB and local environmentalists, a large amount of foam was seen in Waldhuni for two straight days on Wednesday, Thursday. After inspection, the officials concluded that the foaming in the river was the result of chemicals released from Sai Fertilizers located in Ambernath's MIDC area.

Shashikant Dayama, a social activist from Ulhasnagar, said, “In a bid to conserve Waldhuni, a cleanliness drive was organised recently with the help of Ambernath civic body and NGOs. But some irresponsible companies in Anand Nagar, MIDC area continue to discharge untreated sewage into the river as the MPCB pays no attention.” The agency took cognisance of the issue only after local environmentalists raised the issue of river foaming. After the MPCB's inspection, it has come to light that Sai Fertilizers released chemicals into the river, the activist added.

MPCB Sub-Divisional Officer Babasaheb Kukde said, “A show cause notice has been issued to the company for polluting the Waldhuni river. We have given it seven days to reply.”

