Thane: Alert cops foil woman's suicide attempt near Kalwa bridge

A 23-year-old woman's suicide bid was foiled by two alert police constables on guard duty near Kalwa bridge in Thane district, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon when two policemen attached to the police headquarters spotted the woman standing on the edge of a pillar by the railway track and was about to jump into the creek, said Balasaheb Patil, deputy commissioner of police, special branch of the city police.

The duo immediately alerted the Kalwa police and a team rushed to the scene and rescued the woman, identified as Shrituka Kondalkar, he said.

A resident of Digha in Navi Mumbai, Kondalkar said she was depressed because of some personal issues and was thinking of jumping into the creek when the policemen spotted her, the official said.