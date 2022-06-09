Thane: Agriculture department sets up control room for redressal of farmers' grievances in district | PTI

Thane: In order to solve the problems faced by the farmers regarding seeds, fertilizers during the Kharif season and also to curb black market and stockpiling, the agriculture department has started a grievance redressal cell at the departmental level and in every district, informed divisional agriculture joint director Ankush Mane.

Mane added, "As soon as it is noticed that a black marketing is taking place regarding seeds, fertilizers, pesticides and other matters, it will be possible to report directly to the control room. The Kharif season is set to begin in a few days. Farmers are almost ready to buy seeds. In order to enable the farmers to lodge complaints regarding the difficulties encountered during the Kharif season, the grievance redressal cells have been set up at the departmental level as well as at the district level. A mobile grievance redressal cell has been made available. Also, officers and staff of the Agriculture Department have been appointed in this control room. After the complaint is lodged, the problem of the farmers will be resolved. Complaints regarding quality, price, stocking and linking of agricultural inputs will be redressed."

Below is the control room contact number and email id.

1)Divisional Office, Thane- 8691058094 toqcthanediv@gmail.com

2) Thane- 7039944689 dsaothane.2013@rediffmail.com

3)Palghar- 9403821870 dsaopalghar@rediffmail.com

4) Raigad- 9503175934 dsaoraigad@gmail.com

5)Ratnagiri- 8668972337 dsaortn@rediffmail.com

6) Sindhudurg- 9404305848 saosindhu@gmail.com

