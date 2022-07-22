e-Paper Get App

Thane: Aditya Thackeray begins 'Nistha Yatra' from CM Eknath Shinde's bastion

A large number of Shiv Sainiks gathered to welcome the Thackeray scion at Anand Nagar junction on Mumbai Nashik Highway.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Friday, July 22, 2022, 08:43 AM IST
Thane: Aditya Thackeray begins 'Nistha Yatra' from CM Eknath Shinde's bastion | FPJ

Aaditya Thackeray started his public relations campaign on Thursday in Thane, which is considered to be the political stronghold of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

His Nishtha Yatra (Loyalty March) from Bhiwandi and Shahapur in Thane district shows that Aaditya is now challenging Shinde directly.

A large number of Shiv Sainiks gathered to welcome the Thackeray scion at Anand Nagar junction on Mumbai Nashik Highway. He received a warm welcome outside Shinde’s house, where he got out of his car and greeted his supporters.

