Thane: Activist claims loudest Diwali; TMC denies, says 'citizens celebrated festival by following rules'

Thane: Activists from Thane claim this year that Thane city was the noisiest with crackers bursting till 3 am in the morning compared to last year during Diwali. However, Thane Municipal corporation states the citizens celebrated the festival by following rules.

Naresh Mhaske, Mayor, TMC and Dr. Vipin Sharma, Municipal commissioner, TMC claimed this year Diwali was cracker free and citizens had followed the rules to maintain the air and noise away from pollution. The authorities claim there was no change in the environment post Diwali.

On November 6, FPJ reported a survey by social activist Dr Mahesh Bedekar where the city was loudest with 105 db on Laxmi puja day. And crackers were busted till 3am.

The TMC states the pollution control department of Thane had carried out a survey pre and post Diwali. As per the survey on October 29, 2021 for 24 hours the air dust was 228 microgram per cubic meter. The nitrogen-oxide level was 26 microgram per cubic meter and sulphur-dioxide was around 15 microgram cubic meter. Also, the noise was around 68 decibels on the same day.

However, on November 4 the Laxmi Puja day for 24 hours the air dust was around 233 microgram per cubic meter. The nitrogen dioxide was around 30 microgram per cubic meter and sulphur dioxide was 20 microgram or cubic meter. The noise pollution was around 72 decibels.

Mhaske added that the Municipal corporation authorities had issued guidelines related to celebration and bursting of crackers prior to Diwali. The rules and guidelines were followed by the citizens keeping the city safe environmentally. "On Laxmi Puja day from morning 6am to 10pm the noise level was 72 decibels, which was normal," added Mhaske.

Dr. Mahesh Bedekar, a social activist who is raising issues against noise pollution said, "The Diwali celebration was for four days. The Laxmi Puja day was loudest reaching 105 decibels. Citizens were found bursting crackers till 3am. However, the two days were quieter compared to Laxmi Puja day," added Bedekar.

