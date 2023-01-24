Thane: Action against sand mafia, equipment worth ₹ 1.4 crore destroyed

Thane: In action against mafias for illegally extracting sand from Thane creek, the revenue department and Thane district tehsildar have destroyed the equipment worth Rs1.4 crore.

The action was taken in Ghodbunder, Dombivali and Kalyan areas on Friday, while on Saturday the Kharbav, Paigaon, Chimbipada, Kon and other parts in Bhiwandi areas were also raided.

During the action on Friday, the sand mafia’s suction pumps were broken with gas cutters, while the engine of the barge was put out of action by pouring sugar. The estimated cost of both the decommissioned barges is Rs40 lakh and the two suction pumps are estimated to be Rs10 lakh.; 130 brass sands have been destroyed in the operation at Retibandar. The action was taken through the officers of Retighat division of Thane district administration, sub divisional officers and Tehsildar offices.

In the last nine months, action has been taken against 195 vehicles and a fine of Rs2,86,53,000 has been collected. In the operations, 63 suction pumps, two barges and 3,746 brass sand stock were seized and auctioned.

