e-Paper Get App

Thane: Accused of killing youth over mobile charging, fugitive held

The main accused in the March 15 murder case was finally arrested after twoand-a-half months of the incident and was granted into seven days police custody on Thursday.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Monday, June 06, 2022, 09:29 AM IST
article-image
Thane: Accused of killing youth over mobile charging, fugitive held | Unsplash

Thane: The main accused in the March 15 murder case was finally arrested after twoand-a-half months of the incident and was granted into seven days police custody on Thursday.

On March 15, the 22-year-old deceased, Sumit Raut, was brutally hacked to death by four people, including a minor, when he came to mediate a dispute over mobile charging. The main accused was identified as Raj Vanjari and his aides were namely Sahil Kamble, Abhishek Kesarkar and a minor.

Post the crime, a murder case was filed and the trio were arrested, however, Raj managed to evade the police. In the meanwhile, Raut’s family staged a protest for the early arrest of the fugitive.

On Wednesday, Raj was finally apprehended from Titwala. Speaking about the action, the Vartak Nagar police station senior inspector Sadashiv Nikam said that it was difficult to trace him as he kept his mobile phone switched off, and frequently changed his locations, identity and physical appearance.

Nikam added, "The accused Raj Vanjari was presented in Thane Court on June 2, 2022 where the Thane court has ordered police custody for seven days."

Read Also
Mumbai: Crime branch raids gutka godown, one held in Behrambaug of Jogeshwari
article-image
HomeMumbaiThane: Accused of killing youth over mobile charging, fugitive held

RECENT STORIES

At least 50 killed as gunmen attack worshippers at Nigeria church

At least 50 killed as gunmen attack worshippers at Nigeria church

Rupee rises 4 paise to 77.62 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee rises 4 paise to 77.62 against US dollar in early trade

COVID-19: Maharashtra Cabinet to meet today; will discuss measures to curb spread of infection

COVID-19: Maharashtra Cabinet to meet today; will discuss measures to curb spread of infection

What parents of children with special needs want you to know

What parents of children with special needs want you to know

CPD becoming most corrupt department of BMC: BJP corporator Vinod Mishra

CPD becoming most corrupt department of BMC: BJP corporator Vinod Mishra