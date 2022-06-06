Thane: Accused of killing youth over mobile charging, fugitive held | Unsplash

Thane: The main accused in the March 15 murder case was finally arrested after twoand-a-half months of the incident and was granted into seven days police custody on Thursday.

On March 15, the 22-year-old deceased, Sumit Raut, was brutally hacked to death by four people, including a minor, when he came to mediate a dispute over mobile charging. The main accused was identified as Raj Vanjari and his aides were namely Sahil Kamble, Abhishek Kesarkar and a minor.

Post the crime, a murder case was filed and the trio were arrested, however, Raj managed to evade the police. In the meanwhile, Raut’s family staged a protest for the early arrest of the fugitive.

On Wednesday, Raj was finally apprehended from Titwala. Speaking about the action, the Vartak Nagar police station senior inspector Sadashiv Nikam said that it was difficult to trace him as he kept his mobile phone switched off, and frequently changed his locations, identity and physical appearance.

Nikam added, "The accused Raj Vanjari was presented in Thane Court on June 2, 2022 where the Thane court has ordered police custody for seven days."